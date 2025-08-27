SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Clement nursing small hairline fracture in hand

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2025 6:41 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays utilityman Ernie Clement suffered a “very small” hairline fracture to a small bone at the base of his left middle finger, manager John Schneider said.

Clement was not in the starting lineup for Toronto’s home game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night but was available if needed.

“I don’t think it’s going to get worse or heal any differently if he was playing or not,” Schneider said in a media availability before the rubber game of the three-game series.

Click to play video: '‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez'
‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez
Clement was hit by a pitch in the hand in the opener on Monday night. He stayed in the game and had a run and a hit in Toronto’s 10-4 win.

Clement had two hits in the Blue Jays’ 7-5 loss on Tuesday night. A CT scan after the game revealed the fracture, Schneider said.

“It’s pain tolerance,” he said. “Just giving him a day to day and hopefully tomorrow (he can return).”

Clement also needed 10 stitches in his left shin after he was spiked while making a tag at third base on Tuesday.

He has a .274 average with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 130 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

