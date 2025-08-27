Clement nursing small hairline fracture in hand

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays utilityman Ernie Clement suffered a “very small” hairline fracture to a small bone at the base of his left middle finger, manager John Schneider said.

Clement was not in the starting lineup for Toronto’s home game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night but was available if needed.

“I don’t think it’s going to get worse or heal any differently if he was playing or not,” Schneider said in a media availability before the rubber game of the three-game series.

Clement was hit by a pitch in the hand in the opener on Monday night. He stayed in the game and had a run and a hit in Toronto’s 10-4 win.

Clement had two hits in the Blue Jays’ 7-5 loss on Tuesday night. A CT scan after the game revealed the fracture, Schneider said.

“It’s pain tolerance,” he said. “Just giving him a day to day and hopefully tomorrow (he can return).”

Clement also needed 10 stitches in his left shin after he was spiked while making a tag at third base on Tuesday.

He has a .274 average with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 130 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.