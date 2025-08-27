Half of Winnipeggers don’t find getting around easy on bikes or transit

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 90 per cent of Winnipeggers commute to work, according to Statistics Canada. That’s the highest out of the 15 largest census metropolitan areas in the country, with driving being the preferred option.

But a recent resident satisfaction survey by the City of Winnipeg found only around half of cyclists and transit users say the city is easy to navigate.

Fifty-one per cent of respondents agreed it was easy to get around on a bicycle, while only 48 per cent said the same about city transit.

