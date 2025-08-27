Menu

Half of Winnipeggers don’t find getting around easy on bikes or transit

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 8:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Commuter challenges'
Commuter challenges
Winnipeg has the highest percentage of commuters out of the largest centres in the country according to Stats Canada. But many Winnipeggers don't find certain ways of getting around the city to be convenient. Vasilios Bellos reports.
Nearly 90 per cent of Winnipeggers commute to work, according to Statistics Canada. That’s the highest out of the 15 largest census metropolitan areas in the country, with driving being the preferred option.

But a recent resident satisfaction survey by the City of Winnipeg found only around half of cyclists and transit users say the city is easy to navigate.

Fifty-one per cent of respondents agreed it was easy to get around on a bicycle, while only 48 per cent said the same about city transit.

Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on the challenges some commuters face in the video above.

