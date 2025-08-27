Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘There’s no sign of them’: Five iconic Stratford, Ont., swans go missing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2025 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Our Town: Stratford'
Our Town: Stratford
RELATED: It's a dramatically different place to visit: Stratford, Ont. is known for its famous Stratford Festival and its swans - but as Global's Melanie Zettler discovers, there is so much more to appreciate – Jun 29, 2017
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A parks and forestry manager in Stratford, Ont., is asking residents to stay on the lookout as five of the city’s iconic swans remain at large.

Quin Malott says he first noticed the dwindling number of swans two weeks ago, when he went to feed the usual six floating on Lake Victoria in the city’s centre.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says all six swans were missing when he returned to the same area the following day, leaving no trace — not even feathers.

Malott says he doesn’t know if the birds were taken, but it is a possibility since they’ve become accustomed to being fed by humans.

Trending Now

He says close to a dozen Stratford residents called to report they had spotted one of the fugitive birds in the city’s north end earlier this week, and there are plans to recover it on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Malott says the swans are not tracked with devices and asks anyone who sees one on the run to give him or the city a call.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices