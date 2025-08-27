‘There’s no sign of them’: Five iconic Stratford, Ont., swans go missing

Send this page to someone via email

A parks and forestry manager in Stratford, Ont., is asking residents to stay on the lookout as five of the city’s iconic swans remain at large.

Quin Malott says he first noticed the dwindling number of swans two weeks ago, when he went to feed the usual six floating on Lake Victoria in the city’s centre.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says all six swans were missing when he returned to the same area the following day, leaving no trace — not even feathers.

Malott says he doesn’t know if the birds were taken, but it is a possibility since they’ve become accustomed to being fed by humans.

He says close to a dozen Stratford residents called to report they had spotted one of the fugitive birds in the city’s north end earlier this week, and there are plans to recover it on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Malott says the swans are not tracked with devices and asks anyone who sees one on the run to give him or the city a call.