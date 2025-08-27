Burnaby, B.C., council seeks Israel arms embargo

Send this page to someone via email

The city council in Burnaby, B.C., has agreed to ask the federal government to impose a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

The motion, which drew cheers in the council chamber when it was passed unanimously on Tuesday night, also commits the city to signing an “apartheid-free” community pledge.

Coun. Alison Gu proposed the motion and told councillors in accompanying notes that residents of the Metro Vancouver community were “horrified” by Israel’s actions in the war in Gaza, calling them crimes against humanity.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The motion also calls for the transformation of a temporary resident program for Gazans to safely reunify Gazan-Canadian families.

Mayor Mike Hurley told the meeting it was hard to sit by as a human and watch what was unfolding in Gaza, saying “this conflict has to come to an end.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said before calling the vote that the council had always stood for human rights and dignity.

The council previously passed a motion in 2023 calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the health ministry that is part of the Hamas-run government says almost 63,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s offensive.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.

A staff member told Tuesday’s meeting that the City of Burnaby had no contracts with Israeli firms.

— With files by The Associated Press