Farm goods store Peavey Mart to stage a comeback with Alberta locations this fall

Peavey Mart is making a comeback.

A message posted to the farm goods retailer’s website says the brand that closed all its stores earlier in the year is planning to reopen in select Alberta markets.

The note says Spruce Grove, Westlock, Camrose and Lacombe will all see Peavey Mart return this fall.

The company says the new iteration of the brand will focus on high quality and locally sourced items meant for farmers, ranchers, homesteaders and more.

It promises to release more details about the relaunch in the coming weeks.

View image in full screen The Canadian farm goods retailer made the announcement that several Alberta stores will be reopening in a post on its website. peaveymart.com

Peavey Mart announced plans in January to close all 90 of its stores and another six under the MainStreet Hardware banner because of low consumer confidence, increased operating costs and continued disruptions to its supply chain.

