Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Farm goods store Peavey Mart to stage a comeback with Alberta locations this fall

By Tara Dechamps The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peavey Mart closing Canadian locations'
Peavey Mart closing Canadian locations
WATCH (Jan. 28, 2025) Peavey Mart announced it is closing all its Canadian locations, – Jan 28, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Peavey Mart is making a comeback.

A message posted to the farm goods retailer’s website says the brand that closed all its stores earlier in the year is planning to reopen in select Alberta markets.

The note says Spruce Grove, Westlock, Camrose and Lacombe will all see Peavey Mart return this fall.

The company says the new iteration of the brand will focus on high quality and locally sourced items meant for farmers, ranchers, homesteaders and more.

It promises to release more details about the relaunch in the coming weeks.

The Canadian farm goods retailer made the announcement that several Alberta stores will be reopening in a post on its website. View image in full screen
The Canadian farm goods retailer made the announcement that several Alberta stores will be reopening in a post on its website. peaveymart.com

Peavey Mart announced plans in January to close all 90 of its stores and another six under the MainStreet Hardware banner because of low consumer confidence, increased operating costs and continued disruptions to its supply chain.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge residents sad to see Peavey Mart go'
Lethbridge residents sad to see Peavey Mart go
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices