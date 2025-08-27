Manitoba RCMP search for 3 suspects after break-ins at RM of West St. Paul

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP say they’re looking for a trio of suspects in connection with breaking and entering incidents in the RM of West St. Paul on Aug. 17.

Police said a man and two women were spotted stealing from vehicles parked in driveways and garages of people’s homes near River Spring Drive and Tamarack Drive. The suspects are believed to have been travelling in a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP detachment at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.