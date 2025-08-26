Ottawa providing $326M to B.C. for infrastructure

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says British Columbia is set to receive more than $326 million this fiscal year to help fund community infrastructure projects.

A statement from the Department of Housing and Infrastructure says it is the latest money to flow to the province through the Canada Community-Building Fund.

Housing Minister Gregor Robertson made the announcement in Surrey, B.C., saying the funding is going to support housing and “foster connected communities.”

His department says that one example of the funding is in Surrey, B.C., where money will go to the construction of a new sports field and safety improvements at Tamanawis Park.

Ottawa has committed to providing $26.7 billion nationally between 2024 and 2034, with B.C. set to receive $1.6 billion over five years.

Robertson’s provincial counterpart, B.C. Housing Minister Christine Boyle, says the funding is helping local governments respond to population growth by investing in infrastructure that supports housing and community livability.

“From better parks and sport courts to transit and water systems, people thrive when their communities have the infrastructure that makes life better for everyone.”

B.C. received about $300 million through the same fund last year, with the Union of B.C. Municipalities administering the money.

Previous projects supported by the fund have included upgrades to highways and local roads, flood mitigation and organic waste transfer facilities.

More than $825 million of the $1.6 billion in funding earmarked for B.C. over five years is going to TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s transportation network.