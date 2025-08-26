Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ottawa providing $326M to B.C. for infrastructure

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 7:39 pm
1 min read
Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson waits to appear as a witness at the House of Commons transport committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson waits to appear as a witness at the House of Commons transport committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government says British Columbia is set to receive more than $326 million this fiscal year to help fund community infrastructure projects.

A statement from the Department of Housing and Infrastructure says it is the latest money to flow to the province through the Canada Community-Building Fund.

Housing Minister Gregor Robertson made the announcement in Surrey, B.C., saying the funding is going to support housing and “foster connected communities.”

His department says that one example of the funding is in Surrey, B.C., where money will go to the construction of a new sports field and safety improvements at Tamanawis Park.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ottawa has committed to providing $26.7 billion nationally between 2024 and 2034, with B.C. set to receive $1.6 billion over five years.

Robertson’s provincial counterpart, B.C. Housing Minister Christine Boyle, says the funding is helping local governments respond to population growth by investing in infrastructure that supports housing and community livability.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“From better parks and sport courts to transit and water systems, people thrive when their communities have the infrastructure that makes life better for everyone.”

B.C. received about $300 million through the same fund last year, with the Union of B.C. Municipalities administering the money.

Previous projects supported by the fund have included upgrades to highways and local roads, flood mitigation and organic waste transfer facilities.

More than $825 million of the $1.6 billion in funding earmarked for B.C. over five years is going to TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s transportation network.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices