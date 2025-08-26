Menu

Canada

Quebec energy deal is chief election issue for Newfoundland and Labrador premier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 3:48 pm
1 min read
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier John Hogan says he and the president of his province's energy corporation also discussed mining opportunities with their Quebec counterparts. View image in full screen
The premiers of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, along with the heads of their power utilities, met in St. John’s Tuesday as both provinces hammer out final agreements on a sweeping energy partnership.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier John Hogan says he and the president of his province’s energy corporation also discussed mining opportunities in Labrador with their Quebec counterparts.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Hydro-Québec are negotiating a new deal to end an existing contract 16 years early that allows Quebec’s utility to buy most of the power from the Churchill Falls station in Labrador at rock-bottom prices.

Under the new draft agreement, Hydro-Québec would pay an estimated $33.8 billion for Churchill Falls power over the next 50 years, and partner with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro on more energy projects.

Hogan says any halt to the negotiations could end the partnership, adding that the deal is a pivotal issue in his province’s general election expected this fall.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tony Wakeham has called for a pause on the negotiations, saying the draft deal needs a thorough independent review before final agreements are signed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

