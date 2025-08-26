Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Byelection results expected Tuesday night in traditional Manitoba Tory stronghold

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2025 9:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Spruce Woods byelection update'
Spruce Woods byelection update
RELATED: The latest on the Spruce Woods byelection, now just eight days away and why the NDP has a chance to flip the PC stronghold – Aug 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Voters are going to the polls today in a provincial byelection in western Manitoba.

The Spruce Woods riding is largely rural and has voted strongly for the Progressive Conservatives since it was formed in 2011.

The Tories, who are now in Opposition, have never received less than 60 per cent of the vote, but the governing New Democrats are riding high in provincewide opinion polls and have made a series of promises and announcements in the area.

The seat has been vacant since March, when Grant Jackson resigned to run for the federal Conservatives in the April general election.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Colleen Robbins, a longtime party volunteer, has been chosen by the Tories for the byelection race.

The NDP have nominated Ray Berthelette, who recently worked as an executive assistant to cabinet minister Glen Simard, while the Liberals have selected Stephen Reid, a teacher in Brandon.

Story continues below advertisement

The outcome of the vote won’t affect the NDP’s majority in the legislature, where the party has 34 of the 57 seats to the Tories’ 20. There is one Liberal and one Independent.

A win in Spruce Woods would give the NDP, whose seats are mainly concentrated in Winnipeg and the province’s north, a breakthrough in the rural southwest corner of the province. The riding contains a part of Brandon, but most of its area consists of small towns and farmland.

Trending Now

The NDP pulled off a major upset last year winning a byelection in the Tuxedo seat in Winnipeg, which had always voted for the Progressive Conservatives and had been the seat of two former Tory premiers.

Click to play video: 'NDP beat out Conservatives in federal byelection in Winnipeg'
NDP beat out Conservatives in federal byelection in Winnipeg
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices