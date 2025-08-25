Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Environment

Alberta seeking public input in establishing nuclear power industry

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2025 4:37 pm
1 min read
Uranium pellets, similar to those used to help power a nuclear reactor, are shown during a tour of a Nuclear Waste Management Organization facility in Oakville, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec.12, 2023. View image in full screen
Uranium pellets, similar to those used to help power a nuclear reactor, are shown during a tour of a Nuclear Waste Management Organization facility in Oakville, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec.12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she expects the private sector to lead the way on potentially bringing nuclear power to the province.

But she says her government is prepared to set up a Crown corporation, like Ontario has for its nuclear generation, if necessary.

Smith made her remarks as she announced a new panel to gather public feedback on the possibility of building reactors.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced a public engagement panel to survey Albertan's opinions on the possible development of nuclear power in the province. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced a public engagement panel to survey Albertan’s opinions on the possible development of nuclear power in the province. Global News

She says that could include small modular reactors powering oilsands sites or full-scale plants feeding the grid.

Most of Alberta’s power currently comes from natural gas-fired generation.

Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf says it could be five to 10 years before a nuclear plant is built, given the time needed for consultation and developing regulations for a whole new industry.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

