Alberta seeking public input in establishing nuclear power industry

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she expects the private sector to lead the way on potentially bringing nuclear power to the province.

But she says her government is prepared to set up a Crown corporation, like Ontario has for its nuclear generation, if necessary.

Smith made her remarks as she announced a new panel to gather public feedback on the possibility of building reactors.

She says that could include small modular reactors powering oilsands sites or full-scale plants feeding the grid.

Most of Alberta’s power currently comes from natural gas-fired generation.

Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf says it could be five to 10 years before a nuclear plant is built, given the time needed for consultation and developing regulations for a whole new industry.