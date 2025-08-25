Evacuation advisory issued for some in N.B. due to ‘out of control’ wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

People living near a wildfire east of Miramichi have been warned by emergency officials in New Brunswick to be prepared to evacuate within 24 hours’ notice.

Those living on Highway 117 from Black River Bridge up to and including Little Branch have been told to prepare to flee as a wildfire burns “out of control” in the area.

The wildfire is one of three listed as out of control by the province but is the smallest of those at three hectares in size.

The other two active fires are the Beaver Lake Stream fire in Northumberland, which is 338 hectares large, and the Rocky Brook fire in Restigouche at 204 hectares.

Over the weekend, there was also an evacuation advisory for a fire near Pointe-Sapin, which is along the coast, but the fire is now listed as being patrolled on the province’s forest fire dashboard.

The fires are among 23 considered active by the province, with four being contained and 16 being patrolled as of Monday morning.

The smoke from the wildfires has prompted a special air quality statement from Environment Canada for an area that stretches from Cape Tormentine to Maces Bay and includes Saint John and Moncton.

— with files from The Canadian Press