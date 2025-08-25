19-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on northern Ontario highway

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist from Thunder Bay has been found dead.

OPP in Thunder Bay say they received a report of an overdue motorist on Saturday just after 2 p.m.

They say the rider’s last known whereabouts were along Highway 589 between Moving Post Road and Old Hall Road.

They say after extensive patrols along the highway, a single motor vehicle was found a “considerable distance” away from the highway, north of Moving Post Road.

They say the 19-year-old man riding motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues, and OPP say collision reconstructionists are on the scene.