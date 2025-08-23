Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec college facing $30M fine over English student enrolment postpones 1st day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2025 2:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protesters rally against Quebec government’s decision to fine LaSalle College $30M'
Protesters rally against Quebec government’s decision to fine LaSalle College $30M
WATCH: Protesters rally against Quebec government’s decision to fine LaSalle College $30M – Jul 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec college facing a $30-million fine for enrolling too many students in English-language programs is suspending the first day of classes on Monday.

LaSalle College says in a statement that the suspension is tied to the fine imposed on the Montreal school.

The college says back-to-class will now be on Tuesday and assures the measure won’t have an impact on students’ academic careers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Quebec’s government imposed limits on the number of students who can be enrolled in English-language college programs as part of a new language law passed in 2022.

Claude Marchand, the CEO of the college, says in a Linkedin post that despite calls for leniency and the college being in compliance with the law for the 2025 school year, the government is maintaining a hard line in cutting the college’s operating subsidies.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry accused the college of holding the students hostage in the middle of the negotiation process with the school.

She repeated in a post on X that LaSalle College is the only private subsidized college that has not respected the quotas.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices