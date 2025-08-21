Menu

Summer storms leave a trail of destruction in central Saskatchewan

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 8:40 pm
1 min read
Summer storms leave a trail of destruction in central Saskatchewan
WATCH: Check out the video above, as Global's Nicole Healey shares storm footage and what cleanup was like afterwards.
One of Saskatchewan’s biggest summer storms rolled through central Saskatchewan Wednesday night, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Several communities north of Saskatoon spent Thursday cleaning up downed trees, fixing their roof or claiming hail damage insurance.

Check out the video above, as Global’s Nicole Healey shares storm footage and what cleanup was like afterwards.

