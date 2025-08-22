Break from summer heat as stretch of fall-like weather heads for Ontario

Hot summer temperatures in southern Ontario will take a reprieve with a potentially rainy weekend, ushering in cooler-than-normal temperatures early next week.

“High temperatures will struggle to reach 20 degrees during the day for the first half of the week,” said Anthony Farnell, Global News’ chief meteorologist, “with overnight temperatures in upper single digits to about 10. This is the coolest air southern Ontario has seen in about three months.”

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system from the northern Prairies is locked in place over northern Ontario close to James Bay but will slowly move into the region over the weekend, dropping temperatures throughout southern Ontario by about 5 C come Monday.

“There’s going to be a chance of showers through the weekend associated with that low-pressure system,” meteorologist Steven Flisfeder told Global News Thursday.

“The general pattern is more similar to a fall kind of weather system where we have a few days with, in this case, below seasonal temperatures, but on the cool side, and just kind of spotty showers on any given day as a potential, and that’s going to continue through to at least Tuesday.”

Story continues below advertisement

In Toronto, the temperature is forecast to drop from highs of 27 C on Friday and 25 C and 24 C over the weekend to 19 C, 20 C and 21 C between Monday and Wednesday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hamilton will see a swing from about 25 C on Saturday to 21 C on Monday.

In London, daily highs are forecast to fall from 24 C and 23 C on Saturday and Sunday to 18 C Monday, 19 C Tuesday and 21 C on Wednesday.

Windsor will see temperatures dropping from 26 C on both Saturday and Sunday to 20 C on Monday, 21 C on Tuesday and 23 C on Wednesday.

Heading northeast of Toronto, Peterborough will see a drop from 24 C over the weekend to 19 C on Monday and Tuesday and 21 C on Wednesday. Forecasters expect Kingston to see temperatures drop from 26 C and 24 C on Saturday and Sunday, to 21 C on Monday, 19 C on Tuesday and 21 C on Wednesday.

While Hurricane Erin is making its way northeast, tracking between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda as of Thursday, Flisfeder says it is not directly responsible for the rain and cool-down headed our way.

“By and large, (Hurricane Erin) is not going to have any effects on Canada at all. There are some exceptions for the Maritime provinces, most specifically the eastern shores of Nova Scotia and basically just the Avalon for Newfoundland.”

Story continues below advertisement

Farnell concurs, adding that, if anything, the hurricane may cause a chain of events that contribute to the cooler air sticker around for longer.

“This hurricane will merge with another upper low over the North Atlantic, becoming a large non-tropical cyclone this weekend. This interaction will impact the jet stream and help create a blocking ridge of high pressure in the north Atlantic behind the storm. This ridge will then act to lock in a trough with cooler temperatures from Northern Canada, digging into the Great Lakes early next week.”

He added that “all is not lost” for summer heat lovers as models suggest a stretch of warm and sunny weather could return in early September.