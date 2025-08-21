Billionaire David Thomson interested in buying Hudson’s Bay charter

Send this page to someone via email

New court filings show a holding company owned by David Thomson wants to buy the royal charter that formed the Hudson’s Bay retailer for at least $15 million and donate it to the Archives of Manitoba.

The department store previously announced it would seek court approval next month to sell the charter for $12.5 million to a holding company belonging to the Weston family, which intends to donate it to the Canadian Museum of History.

