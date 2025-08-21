Menu

Canada

Billionaire David Thomson interested in buying Hudson’s Bay charter

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
What will happen to Canada’s historic Hudson’s Bay buildings?
RELATED: With all Hudson's Bay stores now shut down, questions are swirling around the future of several historic buildings across the country that once housed Canada's oldest retailer. Heidi Petracek looks at some of the most significant real estate, and what their future could be – Jun 2, 2025
New court filings show a holding company owned by David Thomson wants to buy the royal charter that formed the Hudson’s Bay retailer for at least $15 million and donate it to the Archives of Manitoba.

The department store previously announced it would seek court approval next month to sell the charter for $12.5 million to a holding company belonging to the Weston family, which intends to donate it to the Canadian Museum of History.

More coming.

Hudson’s Bay closures ‘leave a hole in our psyche’, retail expert says
© 2025 The Canadian Press

