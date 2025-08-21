A year after Chilcotin landslide, concerns remain for both river and salmon

Send this page to someone via email

When a landslide blocked the Chilcotin River on July 30, 2024, it was during a key migration period for sockeye and chinook salmon.

The slide created an 11-kilometre lake upstream of the dam and the resulting flood severely altered the critical migratory pathway.

The Tŝilhqot’in National Government says the Chilko sockeye run had an estimated 50 per cent mortality loss from the ocean return to spawning grounds.

“That run, that 2024 run will come back in 2028 so we’re real interested to see the impact,” Chief Roger William told Global News.

The Tŝilhqot’in are also concerned about future slides in the region and say they’re working with provincial and federal governments on risk management.

“We’ve met with the Pacific salmon Commission a few times, several times and we involve the neighbouring first nations because it needs all of us,” Chief William said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship has been working closely with the federal government and the Tsilhqot’in National Government to ensure both traditional knowledge and modern technology are being applied to solutions in the area.

“By working together, we can continue to assess and address landslide risks and support salmon returning in 2025,” it said.

“The Emergency Salmon Task Force, a tripartite group comprised of the Tsilhqot’in Nation Government, B.C. and DFO technical representatives, has continued to meet regularly since the 2024 landslide.”

As monitoring of slides continues, people are advised to be mindful when in the area.