Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Métis business directory officially verified by feds

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
president of Manitobal Metis. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Métis Federation's David Chartrand speaks to media in this 2024 file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Red River Métis businesses will have a better chance to bid on federal procurement contracts thanks to a new business directory announced by the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF).

Federal departments are mandated to award a minimum of five per cent of their total procurement each year to Indigenous businesses, and the announcement marks the government’s official recognition of the Red River Métis Business Directory as a verified source.

MMF president David Chartrand said Wednesday that the directory, which includes more than 850 registered businesses, will help small- and medium-sized businesses compete for projects like federal defence contracts.

Those contracts could potentially include military base construction, along with other domestic and northern defence activities.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We have a lot of (businesspeople) that are trying to exist and fulfill their dreams of owning a business and making it profitable for their families and their community,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a great opportunity for businesses — Indigenous businesses, Métis businesses, First Nations businesses, Inuit businesses — to have a piece of the pie, of opportunity.”

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said the move will help to bolster Indigenous economic development.

“We are in a time of economic uncertainty, where there is a huge pressure on the Canadian economy,” Gull-Masty said.

Trending Now

“We must work together in unity to defend who we are — not only for Canadians, for Indigenous peoples, but to protect the country that we live in.”

Click to play video: 'Fashion show to celebrate Metis art'
Fashion show to celebrate Metis art
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices