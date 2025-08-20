SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stelco owner ‘doesn’t give two hoots’ about the workers: Ontario Premier Doug Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2025 2:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I’m done with this guy’: Doug Ford blasts Stelco owner for not giving ‘2 hoots about his workers’'
‘I’m done with this guy’: Doug Ford blasts Stelco owner for not giving ‘2 hoots about his workers’
WATCH: 'I'm done with this guy': Doug Ford blasts Stelco owner for not giving '2 hoots about his workers'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the head of the company that owns Hamilton-based steel company Stelco “doesn’t give two hoots” about those workers.

Lourenco Goncalves, the president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, has spoken positively about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel, including doubling them from 25 to 50 per cent.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Earlier this week Goncalves said in a press release that he applauded the U.S. Department of Commerce’s move to expand the scope of steel and aluminum tariffs.

At a press conference today, Ford said Stelco should find a new owner because the current one does not support its workers.

Trending Now

Cleveland-Cliffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The premier was in Hamilton to announce $70 million worth of funding for training and employment services for workers in industries affected by U.S. tariffs.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices