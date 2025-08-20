Stelco owner ‘doesn’t give two hoots’ about the workers: Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the head of the company that owns Hamilton-based steel company Stelco “doesn’t give two hoots” about those workers.

Lourenco Goncalves, the president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, has spoken positively about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel, including doubling them from 25 to 50 per cent.

Earlier this week Goncalves said in a press release that he applauded the U.S. Department of Commerce’s move to expand the scope of steel and aluminum tariffs.

At a press conference today, Ford said Stelco should find a new owner because the current one does not support its workers.

Cleveland-Cliffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The premier was in Hamilton to announce $70 million worth of funding for training and employment services for workers in industries affected by U.S. tariffs.