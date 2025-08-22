Simply Delicious Recipe: Smashed cucumber salad with halloumi cheese

See more sharing options

Follow along with Susan Hay and certified cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique, as he prepares a smashed cucumber salad with halloumi cheese.

Ingredients

4 x 1 inch thick pieces of halloumi cheese

1 cucumber butterflied

A few pinches white sugar

A few pinches Flaked salt

2 tsp sesame oil

3 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 clove garlic finely chopped

2tsp chili oil

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

A small handful of chopped cilantro

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, add salt, sugar, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar. Stir together until the sugar is dissolved than set aside

Lay the halved cucumber flesh side down on a cutting board

Make 4-5 slits along the side of the cucumber

With a large knife, press down and flatten the cucumber until it starts to break open and Crack

Use a decent amount of pressure

Once smashed, cut cucumber into 1.5 inch thick pieces

In a large mixing bowl, mix the cut cucumber with the prepared dressing and add garlic and chili oil.

Toss it together well

Garnish mixture with cilantro and sesame seeds

Set to the side

In a non stick pan, add a touch of olive oil and set to medium high heat

Add halloumi slices to the oil and pan sear for 2 minutes or until golden brown

Flip halloumi and cook for an additional 90 seconds or until golden brown

Remove from heat and serve with your cucumber salad