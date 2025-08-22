Simply Delicious Recipe: Smashed cucumber salad with halloumi cheese

Follow along with Susan Hay and certified cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique, as he prepares a smashed cucumber salad with halloumi cheese.
Ingredients
4 x 1 inch thick pieces of halloumi cheese
1 cucumber butterflied
A few pinches white sugar
A few pinches Flaked salt
2 tsp sesame oil
3 tsp soy sauce
2 tsp rice wine vinegar
1 clove garlic finely chopped
2tsp chili oil
2 tsp toasted sesame seeds
A small handful of chopped cilantro
Instructions
In a mixing bowl, add salt, sugar, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar. Stir together until the sugar is dissolved than set aside
Lay the halved cucumber flesh side down on a cutting board
Make 4-5 slits along the side of the cucumber
With a large knife, press down and flatten the cucumber until it starts to break open and Crack
Use a decent amount of pressure
Once smashed, cut cucumber into 1.5 inch thick pieces
In a large mixing bowl, mix the cut cucumber with the prepared dressing and add garlic and chili oil.
Toss it together well
Garnish mixture with cilantro and sesame seeds
Set to the side
In a non stick pan, add a touch of olive oil and set to medium high heat
Add halloumi slices to the oil and pan sear for 2 minutes or until golden brown
Flip halloumi and cook for an additional 90 seconds or until golden brown
Remove from heat and serve with your cucumber salad
