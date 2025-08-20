1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and another has been injured after a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Bayhampton Drive near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway at around 8:41 p.m.
Police said officers found two victims who had been shot.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to hospital but is in non-life-threatening condition.
Police said they believe this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.
