Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 20, 2025 7:05 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB/SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead and another has been injured after a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Bayhampton Drive near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway at around 8:41 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said officers found two victims who had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to hospital but is in non-life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices