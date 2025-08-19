Saskatchewan parents step up to the plate amid Air Canada flight cancellations

As Air Canada begins to wind operations back up at Saskatchewan’s major airports, the lingering effects of the strike are still being felt by passengers.

Team Saskatchewan’s 15U Selects baseball team was in danger of missing the first pitch at the Ray Carter Cup in Prince Edward Island, but thanks to some quick thinking, the team’s parents banded together to come up with a way to get the boys out east.

“One of the parents came up with an idea that they could transfer their flights from a different airline to the kids,” said head coach Blair Beck.

“There’s a number of hoops to jump through, but all the parents were unbelievably selfless and helped their kids out and managed to make it work.”

“It just worked out that we had 18 or 19 family members flying out on WestJet, which was pretty much the exact number of flights we needed to get the players and coaching staff out there,” said team parent Trevor Weir.

“I think there are some nervous mums along the way, just sending their 14- and 15-year-old boys off to PEI by themselves for the first time, but regardless it’s going to be an awesome experience for the fellas.”

