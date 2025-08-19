Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan parents step up to the plate amid Air Canada flight cancellations

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted August 19, 2025 6:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan parents step up to the plate amid Air Canada flight cancellations'
Saskatchewan parents step up to the plate amid Air Canada flight cancellations
The lingering affects of the Air Canada strike are still being felt, but the parents of one Sask. baseball team stepped up to the plate to get their kids out east to compete. Gates Guarin has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As Air Canada begins to wind operations back up at Saskatchewan’s major airports, the lingering effects of the strike are still being felt by passengers.

Team Saskatchewan’s 15U Selects baseball team was in danger of missing the first pitch at the Ray Carter Cup in Prince Edward Island, but thanks to some quick thinking, the team’s parents banded together to come up with a way to get the boys out east.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“One of the parents came up with an idea that they could transfer their flights from a different airline to the kids,” said head coach Blair Beck.

“There’s a number of hoops to jump through, but all the parents were unbelievably selfless and helped their kids out and managed to make it work.”

“It just worked out that we had 18 or 19 family members flying out on WestJet, which was pretty much the exact number of flights we needed to get the players and coaching staff out there,” said team parent Trevor Weir.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I think there are some nervous mums along the way, just sending their 14- and 15-year-old boys off to PEI by themselves for the first time, but regardless it’s going to be an awesome experience for the fellas.”

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices