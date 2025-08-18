Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario tops up infrastructure funding pot with $1.6B more for towns and cities

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted August 18, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford government fails to hit housing target, even after adding LTC beds, student dorms'
Ford government fails to hit housing target, even after adding LTC beds, student dorms
RELATED: Ford government fails to hit housing target, even after adding LTC beds, student dorms
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government is topping up a pot of money designed to help towns and cities boost lagging housing numbers by building more roads and sewers.

A new commitment of  $1.6 billion was announced by Premier Doug Ford and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma in Ottawa on Monday at the opening of an annual municipal conference.

“Working with our municipal partners, we’re going to keep lowering costs, investing in infrastructure and cutting red tape so we can keep the dream of homeownership alive in Ontario,” Ford said in a statement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The new money will go toward the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program, which has already had $2.3 billion announced for it, taking the total to almost $4 billion.

The fund is split into four streams, allowing municipalities to apply for money for agriculture and irrigation, two types of water systems and “core servicing” like roads or bridges.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investments in municipal infrastructure have consistently proven to be the best way to protect local, provincial and national economies,” Robin Jones, president of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, said in a statement distributed by the Ford government.

Trending Now

“These investments will not just help to build homes, they will provide thousands of jobs in communities across the province and lay the foundation for long-term productivity. We commend Premier Ford for these important investments.”

The announcement comes with Ontario well off pace in its attempts to build 1.5 million homes by 2031.

The latest data from the government shows that, even after adding long-term care beds and student dorms to its statistics, Ontario fell tens of thousands of new homes short of its target last year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices