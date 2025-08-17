Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Regina Red Sox ride Cinderella run to first WCBL championship since 2012

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted August 17, 2025 1:04 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'WCBL Finals – Game 3: Regina (5) vs Sylvan Lake (4)'
WCBL Finals – Game 3: Regina (5) vs Sylvan Lake (4)
WATCH: For the first time since 2012, the Regina Red Sox are Western Canadian Baseball League champions winning Game 3 of the league championship series to lift the Harry Hallis Memorial Trophy.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After a 13-year wait, the Regina Red Sox finally savoured the feeling of once again hoisting the Harry Hallis Memorial Trophy.

For the first time since winning it all in 2012 as part of back-to-back titles, the Red Sox are Western Canadian Baseball League champions following a 5-4 victory Saturday night over the Sylvan Lake Gulls in Game 3 of the championship series.

It’s the culmination of a Cinderella run for Regina, which only lost two games during the playoffs—and doing so after a season which had its fair share of tragedy and struggles.

The Red Sox saw most of their mid-season starters depart the team early for college commitments and other baseball opportunities. They finished the regular season with an unremarkable 29-27 record to earn the third seed in the East Division.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Regina would go on to sweep the Medicine Hat Mavericks in the opening round of playoffs before winning a three-game series against the record-breaking Saskatoon Berries in the WCBL East Division final.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Berries see record-breaking season end with East Division Final loss'
Saskatoon Berries see record-breaking season end with East Division Final loss
Trending Now

The Red Sox dropped the opener of the league finals 3-2 in extra innings on Friday night in Regina, Facing elimination against the Gulls on Saturday, they entered the top of the ninth inning trailing 6-4 and went down to their final out.

But Regina staved off that outcome with a six-run ninth inning to earn a remarkable 10-7 comeback victory. It won Saturday’s Game 3 final with a winning two-run single from Rafael Jackson in the seventh inning.

On social media, the Red Sox dedicated their championship to their teammate Jesse Lubiniecki who died in late May in a single-vehicle crash in Montana while driving back to his hometown of Regina from Taft Community College in California.

Red Sox catcher and local product Brady Bye was named WCBL Playoff MVP, leading all post-season batters with 10 RBIs in eight games with a .333 batting average.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices