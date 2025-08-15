Advance vote for Spruce Woods byelection begins in Brandon Saturday

Advance voting is scheduled to begin Saturday in Manitoba’s Spruce Woods byelection.
The vote is to replace Progressive Conservative MLA Grant Jackson, who resigned earlier this year to run federally, successfully becoming the Member of Parliament for Brandon-Souris.
Three candidates are officially registered for the Spruce Woods byelection — Ray Berthelette of the NDP, Liberal Stephen Reid, and PC candidate Colleen Robbins.
Election Day is Aug. 26, but the elections office opens in Brandon at 8 a.m. Saturday for advance voting.
Get daily National news
Advance voting is also offered in Glenboro, from Saturday through Aug. 23, while individual advance voting days are also taking place in communities including Souris, Holland, Oak Lake, Shilo, Wawanesa, Rivers, and Kemnay.
A full list of voting locations, dates and times is available on the Elections Manitoba website.
Comments