SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Guerrero Jr., Scherzer lead Blue Jays past Cubs

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 5:20 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run homer and Max Scherzer outduelled fellow starter Matthew Boyd as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.

With Davis Schneider aboard after a leadoff walk in the seventh inning, Guerrero belted an 0-2 curveball that barely cleared the wall in left-centre field for his 20th homer of the year.

Jeff Hoffman earned his 27th save in 32 opportunities as American League-leading Toronto (71-51) took the rubber game of the three-game interleague series. The Cubs (68-52) have dropped four of their past six games.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez'
‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez
Story continues below advertisement

Scherzer (3-2) was pulled after giving up a leadoff double to Matt Shaw in the eighth inning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Brendon Little and Seranthony Dominguez picked up the next three outs via strikeout, with the latter fanning Carson Kelly with two runners in scoring position.

Michael Busch hit a solo homer for the Cubs. It was his 24th homer of the season.

Scherzer allowed one earned run, five hits, a walk, and had three strikeouts.

Boyd (11-6) allowed two hits and two earned runs over seven innings. He had five strikeouts and one walk.

A sellout crowd of 43,270 took in the action with the roof open at Rogers Centre on a brilliant summer afternoon. The game was completed in a brisk two hours six minutes.

KEY MOMENT

Schneider robbed Canadian rookie Owen Caissie of his first big-league hit in the second inning when he made a highlight-reel diving catch in left field.

Trending Now

Caissie, from nearby Burlington, Ont., was recalled from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day.

KEY STAT

Boyd started the day with the fourth-lowest earned-run average in the major leagues at 2.45. That number rose a whisker to 2.46.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays will continue their six-game homestand on Friday night against Texas. Chris Bassitt (11-6, 4.18 ERA) was scheduled to start for Toronto against fellow right-hander Jacob DeGrom (10-5, 2.86).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices