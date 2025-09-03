New name, old ties: Federal funds for Indigenous youth linked to company previously cut off

The founder of a prominent child welfare operation cut off from federal funds earmarked for Indigenous youth was later able to access around $100,000 through the same program, Global News has learned. Venture Academy, a for-profit company marketed as “Canada’s leading program for struggling teens,” received almost $2 million in Jordan’s Principle funding, which gives First Nations children better access to social services, before it was cut off in 2020. Four years later, the owner of the academies, which have been the subject of a recent Global News investigation, created a new for-profit company called First Wellness, pledging “holistic care” for Indigenous children. To date, First Wellness has received $100,000 from Jordan’s Principle. In addition, sources allege the new facility isn’t catering to Indigenous youth. Instead, they say, the two businesses are integrated — a way for the Alberta outpost of Venture to continue enrolling Indigenous teens in its program while receiving federal money. The revelations come as Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) attempts to tighten the rules around Jordan's Principle amid concerns of abuse and mismanagement of the program, which some child welfare experts tell Global News is still prone to exploitation. While no crimes have been committed, child welfare experts warn that significant funding meant for some of the country's most vulnerable children can be accessed with little to no oversight or accountability. "These things happen because we have a policy environment that enables this kind of activity," says Kiaras Gharabaghi, dean of community services at Toronto Metropolitan University. Advertisement “So governments are not excused from taking a hard look at this and asking themselves, ‘How are we enabling this?’” ISC runs and funds the program, and is charged with reviewing requests, approving funding and reimbursing costs. The federal department was set up in 2017 to enhance services to First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities, with an annual budget of about $25 billion. In recent years, however, the ISC has been the subject of controversy — in particular, its oversight, procurement compliance and transparency. In 2024, a Global News investigation found the department was awarding billions of dollars in contracts earmarked for Indigenous enterprises without always requiring bidders to prove they were Indigenous. View image in full screen Executive Director of First Nations Child Family Caring Society of Canada, Cindy Blackstock, says the government needs to bring in a complaints mechanism to stop the exploitation of Jordan’s Principle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. GAC Jordan’s Principle has also been called into question. In January, Ernest Anderson, the father of its namesake, Jordan River Anderson, posted a video on social media condemning the exploitation of the program, saying it is no longer working as intended and doesn’t serve his son’s memory well. Jordan, a five-year-old Cree boy with multiple disabilities, died in a Winnipeg hospital in 2005 as federal and provincial governments fought over who should pay for his care at home. Jordan’s Principle launched in 2016 to ensure access to health, social or educational services for First Nations children, regardless of where they live. The policy allows for ISC to sponsor treatment, such as mental health services, on a child’s behalf. Venture Academy launched in Kelowna, B.C., in 2001 and has since opened two additional locations, one near Barrie, Ont., and its Red Deer campus. The company vows to address everything from family conflict, drug and alcohol use to mental health issues and smartphone addiction. Its Kelowna location shuttered in 2021 for undisclosed reasons. Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexion's 2020 letter to Venture founder Gordon Hay. Global News It's unclear what fees First Wellness charges Indigenous youth, but Venture costs families more than $15,000 for its first month, and it's about $10,000 for every month after that. ISC said it was unaware of links between the ownership of First Wellness Venture Academy until Global News informed them. A spokeswoman wrote they were now "reviewing the situation" but would not elaborate on what that meant. Global spent six months investigating Venture Academy, uncovering a program that, some say, promotes therapeutic rehabilitation but inflicts psychological and emotional harm instead, and finding allegations of sexual abuse and assault committed by male host parents employed by the company. Child welfare authorities have also raised concerns with how Indigenous youth are treated at Venture, specifically at its Ontario campus, documents obtained by Global News under the Freedom of Information Act reveal. In 2020, regional children’s aid agency Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (SMFC) investigated Venture’s Barrie campus for reasons the agency would not disclose, stating that Indigenous children, and those with complex histories, were at “greater risk” of emotional harm while in the program. “Venture Academy has a lack of culturally safe, trauma-informed approaches within their program which increases the risk of emotional harm to vulnerable youth,” SMFC wrote in a letter summarizing their findings, sent to Venture founder Gordon Hay. Venture did not respond to questions from Global News. Attempts to contact representatives for First Wellness were unsuccessful.

'Big drive' to bring in Indigenous youth at Venture Venture Academy's three locations have received $1.9 million from Jordan's Principle since 2016, according to ISC data. But payments to the Alberta and Ontario campuses were stopped in July 2020, and to its B.C. campus in May 2021, a spokesperson for the federal department says, after ISC had "some concerns with Venture Academy's licensing, accreditation, service delivery and professional credentials." The company was told it needed to "respect conditions" if it wanted to receive further funding, the spokeswoman said. Venture's founder, Hay, incorporated First Wellness Inc. in April 2024. Its address for service, according to its documents, is a UPS store in Edmonton. First Wellness has received $99,722 Jordan's Principle funding since its inception, according to ISC. In addition to sharing the same founder, the company appears to be closely affiliated with Venture Academy. The address listed on its licence is the same as Venture's licence and the location of Venture's Alberta campus. First Wellness' entry on the Alberta government website page for residential addiction treatment providers lists the Venture website under its contact information. Global News spoke to three youths and one staff member who have attended or worked for Venture's Alberta campus since the launch of First Wellness. The former employee says Venture and First Wellness youth were treated the same — receiving the same education, living with the same host parents (teens are billeted to local host families while they attend the program, as they are in Venture) and attending the same group therapy sessions. Jade, who Global is identifying only by her first name because she is a minor, attended Venture's Alberta campus from April to November 2024 when she was 13, and said she lived with a First Wellness youth. She also says they convened at the same campus, located near the town of Delburne, and that the youth was treated the same as other Venture attendees — the only difference was that she had an Indigenous therapist. "She lived with us. She made dinners with us. She was in the van with us. She just had a different therapist," Jade says. "They made a huge big deal about that, 'We're so inclusive. We're so welcoming.' You're just inviting another group of people to get traumatized." Another former employee, who worked at the Delburne campus before First Wellness launched, said there was a "big drive" to bring in Indigenous youth at Venture, and a senior manager at the campus would travel to the Far North to attract clients.

'There shouldn't be a for-profit service for young people' First Nations children in Canada are often more in need of specialized mental health services. The suicide rates for Indigenous youth, for example, are nearly nine times higher in those aged younger than 15, and about six times higher for those aged between 15 and 24, according to data from Statistics Canada. "There are broad-based inequalities and particularly federally funded services for First Nations children on and off reserve," Cindy Blackstock, an Indigenous activist and executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, tells Global News. "And the reason that there is such a huge mental health need relates back to residential schools and a lot of the harms that flowed from that." In the absence of accountability and given the high stakes for the children, Blackstock believes the program needs a more robust complaint system. "If you've got a bad actor, you definitely don't want that bad actor cropping up again and raising risks for children," she says. Metropolitan University's Gharabagi says for-profit companies are the worst offenders because government programs are subject to more oversight. "There shouldn't be a for-profit service for young people. Least of all for Indigenous young people," Gharabaghi says. The 2020 SMFC report about Venture's Ontario campus, released under the Freedom of Information Act, raised several issues with Indigenous and marginalized youth attending Venture. "Youth were not consistently connected to identity-based or culture-based programs, nor was their identity incorporated into their care. There were minimal efforts made toward inclusivity," the report found. The agency issued 26 recommendations to Venture as a result of the investigation. Eleven of those recommendations included reference to treating Indigenous youth or cultural competency, including reviewing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Citing privacy concerns, SMFC declined to answer most questions from Global but said the agency currently had no youth placed at Venture.