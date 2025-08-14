Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Poland says it just foiled a major cyberattack aimed at water supply

By Alan Charlish and Anna Koper Reuters
Posted August 14, 2025 12:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump keeps lowering expectations of summit with Putin'
Trump keeps lowering expectations of summit with Putin
As Russia's war on Ukraine drags on, plenty of uncertainty surrounds the outcome of U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Jackson Proskow reports on the warning Trump is sending if Putin does not end the invasion; how Trump is promising a second meeting; and what Trump said on a call with Prime Minister Mark Carney and some European leaders.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A large Polish city could have had its water supply cut off on Wednesday as a result of a cyberattack, a deputy prime minister said after the intrusion was foiled.

In an interview with news portal Onet on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, who is also digital affairs minister, did not specify who was behind the attack or which city was targeted.

Poland has said that its role as a hub for aid to Ukraine makes it a target for Russian cyberattacks and acts of sabotage. Gawkowski has described Poland in the past as the “main target” for Russia among NATO countries.

Gawkowski told Onet that the cyberattack could have meant there would be no water in one of Poland’s big cities.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“At the last moment we managed to see to it that when the attack began, our services had found out about it and we shut everything down. We managed to prevent the attack.” He said Poland manages to thwart 99 per cent of cyberattacks.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Central Europe floods: Drone video shows Polish city under water after dam ruptures'
Central Europe floods: Drone video shows Polish city under water after dam ruptures
Trending Now

Gawkowski last year that Poland would spend over $3 billion zlotys ($800 million USD) to boost cybersecurity after the state news agency PAP was hit by what authorities said was likely to have been a Russian cyberattack.

The digital affairs ministry did not immediately respond to an email requesting further details.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has warned that Russia is trying to drive a wedge between Warsaw and Kyiv, said that a young Ukrainian man had been detained for acts of sabotage on behalf of foreign intelligence services, including writing graffiti insulting Poles.

PAP reported on Thursday that a 17-year-old Ukrainian man detained, among other things, for desecrating a monument to Poles killed by Ukrainian nationalists in World War Two has been charged with participating in an organized criminal group aimed at committing crimes against Poland.

Advertisement
© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices