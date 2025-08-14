Cockroaches, mould, heat: Peel tenants decry rental conditions in survey

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 30 per cent of tenants in Peel Region surveyed by the low- and moderate-income renters advocacy group ACORN have dealt with cockroaches in their units, while more than 30 per cent said their units were too hot in the summer.

The group is calling on city councils in Brampton and Mississauga to do more to protect renters, though a spokesperson for the City of Mississauga says work is already underway.

The 2025 Tenant Survey Report — released earlier this week alongside a rally outside Brampton City Hall — alleges widespread neglect in rental buildings, with lower-income renters hit hardest, according to ACORN.

Mould, pests, peeling paint, extreme heat and broken elevators were among the most frequently-cited issues in the survey.

The report is based on responses from 257 tenants in Brampton and Mississauga gathered between May and June. Of the 257, 68 per cent were from Mississauga and 32 per cent were from Brampton.

Story continues below advertisement

ACORN claims the findings show a significant portion of renters are paying more than ever for housing that is “deteriorating,” particularly lower-income renters.

View image in full screen Results from a 2025 survey by ACORN Canada of 257 tenants in Brampton and Mississauga. ACORN Canada

“Tenants earning over $80,000 annually were more likely to have repairs done within 24 hours. Meanwhile, those on low incomes were more likely to have repair issues that were never resolved,” the group said in a media release.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When respondents were asked if they received a rent increase above provincial guidelines, 36.6 per cent said they had, while 28.4 per cent did not know.

Nearly 30 per cent reported cockroaches in their units while over 30 per cent reported “roaches or other bugs in building.” Close to 20 per cent reported mice or rats in their building.

Nearly 40 per cent said they were dealing with mould, while roughly 30 per cent responded that their units were excessively hot in the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

3:59 Tenant advocates push for new rules to protect renters from extreme heat

Tenants also raised concerns about common areas being neglected, with almost 30 per cent saying hallways and carpets were not being cleaned.

When asked if they had ever contacted 311 (a non-emergency number to reach municipal services) or local bylaw enforcement, 35 per cent of respondents said “I do not know what 311 is.”

Just over 15 per cent of respondents had filed a property standards complaint against their landlord. Of those, 16.3 per cent of respondents claimed to feel “threatened” after the fact.

Among the survey respondents, the median annual income was between $40-50,000. Just under half of respondents were employed full-time while 9.3 per cent were employed part-time, ACORN data shows. Sixty-five per cent pay between $1,501 and $2,500 in monthly rent.

In its release, ACORN notes that both Brampton and Mississauga “have made some positive steps regarding property standards enforcement” but the group argues more needs to be done.

Story continues below advertisement

ACORN is calling for citywide landlord licensing or registration programs in both municipalities, as well as the introduction of an anti-renoviction bylaw similar to what’s been developed in Hamilton and Toronto.

While Mississauga has a Rental Housing Protection Bylaw, ACORN is also calling on Brampton to develop tenant protections in cases of “demoviction,” which is when buildings are purposefully neglected in order to justify demolishing the building to replace it with luxury rentals.

A spokesperson for the City of Mississauga said that while there is no city-wide regulatory framework for landlord licensing, rental apartment buildings are regulated “through the Rental Apartment Buildings By-law 0089-2022, second units through the Second Units Registration By-law 0114-2016, lodging houses through the Residential Rental Accommodation Licensing By-law 0172-2010, and short-term rentals through the Short Term Rental Accommodation Licensing By-law 0289-2020.”

The Rental Standards Program (formerly Mississauga Apartment Rental Compliance) was launched in July 2022 and “aims to ensure that apartment buildings with two or more storeys and six or more residential units that share a common area are well-maintained,” the spokesperson added. Tenants can report issues with their rental building online.

City staff in Mississauga are currently reviewing existing regulatory framework to see what changes or improvements can be made, with a report expected in the first three months of 2026.

As for renovictions, the spokesperson said work on that front is also underway with a city staff report expected this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

“The City of Mississauga is committed to maintaining safe and liveable communities. Should a resident experience any maintenance concerns regarding their rental unit that have not been addressed by their landlord, it is encouraged that they submit a complaint to 3-1-1 (905-615-4311, if outside City limits). A copy of City By-laws can be viewed at mississauga.ca/bylaws,” they concluded.

Global News had not received a response from the City of Brampton as of publication time.