SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Newfoundland police charge man with arson for starting brush fires amid ban

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 11:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.L. wildfires put 20,000+ people under evacuation alerts'
N.L. wildfires put 20,000+ people under evacuation alerts
WATCH ABOVE: N.L. wildfires put more than 20,000 people under evacuation alert.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has charged a 20-year-old man for allegedly intentionally setting brush fires in St. John’s while a fire ban is in place and the province grapples with wildfires.

On Tuesday, the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to a number of brush fires in downtown St. John’s within blocks of one another.

No injuries or structural damage were reported. The suspect is set to appear in a Newfoundland court on Thursday to face charges of arson with the disregard of human life.

Mark Lawlor, Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial fire duty officer, says the largest of the province’s out-of-control wildfires continues to gain ground, helped by dry, windy conditions.

Click to play video: 'New N.L. evacuations ordered as wildfire roars near St. John’s'
New N.L. evacuations ordered as wildfire roars near St. John’s

Lawlor says the fire near the coastal town of Kingston, N.L., on the Avalon Peninsula, has expanded to about 52 square kilometres.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says it remains unclear how many homes or cabins in the area have been destroyed by the fire.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Thousands of people in Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital and elsewhere in the province are under evacuation alerts as wildfires continue to threaten communities.

About 5,400 residents in two areas of St. John’s were told on Tuesday to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

They joined roughly 15,000 others in parts of the nearby communities of Paradise and Conception Bay South who were placed under evacuation alerts a day earlier.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices