SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Connecting Winnipeg
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Quite the summer’: Snow Lake slowly getting back up and running amid evacuations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 10:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Snow Lake’s mayor provides an update on the Manitoba town’s battle with wildfires'
Snow Lake’s mayor provides an update on the Manitoba town’s battle with wildfires
There's no timeline yet for residents to come home, but Snow Lake, Man., has been making a slow return after encroaching wildfires forced the town to evacuate more than a month ago.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There’s no timeline yet for residents to come home, but Snow Lake, Man., has been making a slow return after encroaching wildfires forced the town to evacuate more than a month ago.

Mayor Ron Scott told Global Winnipeg on Friday that the ongoing work to keep wildfires at bay — which includes the efforts of firefighters from Mexico, plus 100 firefighters arriving from Costa Rica, as well as additional air resources — has allowed for municipal officials and some essential businesses to start getting the town back up and running.

“Right now there’s minimal groceries in town — the grocery store and other vendors have to get their supplies in, get some of their people back in to get ready for everyone to come back … the post office, the bank, all the other services,” Scott said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Residents have been away from their homes since the July 9 evacuation, and fire crews continue to monitor hot spots around the community. The fires were initially started by several lightning strikes in very dry conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re working very closely with Manitoba Wildfire Service. We had a meeting on Tuesday evening … and of course the Emergency Management Organization,” he said.

“From their angle, the push is on to kill this fire.”

Scott said Snow Lake has also been getting some much-needed rain over the past few days, and that its residents remain optimistic about the possibility of returning soon.

Trending Now

“It’s been quite the summer, with a huge amount of area burned, and our crews have been steady at it to defend the town.”

Click to play video: 'Snow Lake wildfire update'
Snow Lake wildfire update
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices