‘Quite the summer’: Snow Lake slowly getting back up and running amid evacuations

There’s no timeline yet for residents to come home, but Snow Lake, Man., has been making a slow return after encroaching wildfires forced the town to evacuate more than a month ago.

Mayor Ron Scott told Global Winnipeg on Friday that the ongoing work to keep wildfires at bay — which includes the efforts of firefighters from Mexico, plus 100 firefighters arriving from Costa Rica, as well as additional air resources — has allowed for municipal officials and some essential businesses to start getting the town back up and running.

“Right now there’s minimal groceries in town — the grocery store and other vendors have to get their supplies in, get some of their people back in to get ready for everyone to come back … the post office, the bank, all the other services,” Scott said.

Residents have been away from their homes since the July 9 evacuation, and fire crews continue to monitor hot spots around the community. The fires were initially started by several lightning strikes in very dry conditions.

“We’re working very closely with Manitoba Wildfire Service. We had a meeting on Tuesday evening … and of course the Emergency Management Organization,” he said.

“From their angle, the push is on to kill this fire.”

Scott said Snow Lake has also been getting some much-needed rain over the past few days, and that its residents remain optimistic about the possibility of returning soon.

“It’s been quite the summer, with a huge amount of area burned, and our crews have been steady at it to defend the town.”