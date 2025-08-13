Cubs hit two solo homers in 4-1 win over Jays

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Michael Busch and Matt Shaw hit solo homers and Chicago starter Cade Horton was dominant as the Cubs defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman gave up Busch’s 23rd homer of the year in the third inning. Shaw followed two innings later with his 10th of the season.

Horton (7-3), one of the top rookies in the National League this season, held the Blue Jays (70-51) without a hit until Andres Gimenez singled with one out in the sixth inning.

The right-hander retired the first 10 Blue Jays in order before walking Bo Bichette in the fourth.

Horton was pulled after issuing a two-out walk to Bichette in the sixth. Reliever Andrew Kittredge gave up an RBI double to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before retiring Addison Barger on a flyout.

Chicago catcher Miguel Amaya was taken off the field on a cart in the eighth inning. He appeared to injure his left leg as he lunged for first base while beating out an infield single.

The Cubs (68-51) tacked on two insurance runs later in the frame. Daniel Palencia worked a clean ninth inning for his 16th save.

Gausman (8-9) allowed three hits and two earned runs over seven innings. He had three strikeouts and one walk.

Chicago outhit Toronto 6-2. A sellout crowd of 43,120 took in the game, which took two hours 27 minutes to play.

KEY MOMENT

Blue Jays third-base coach Carlos Febles held Bichette at third base on Guerrero’s double into the left-field corner. A night earlier, Ty France was thrown out at the plate after testing Ian Happ’s arm in left field.

KEY STAT

The lone Toronto run was charged to Horton, ending his scoreless streak at 28 2/3 innings. He had eight strikeouts.

JOJO MOJO

Shortstop JoJo Parker said he’s settling in nicely at the Blue Jays’ player development complex after being selected by Toronto with the eighth overall pick in the MLB Draft last month.

“I’ve never had a hitting coach. I’ve never had a fielding coach,” Parker said on a video call. “So I’m really excited to get involved with the coaches here.”

The 19-year-old Mississippi high schooler was MLB Pipeline’s ninth-ranked prospect in the 2025 draft class.

UP NEXT

The teams will close out the three-game interleague series on Thursday afternoon.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (2-2, 4.21 earned-run average) was tabbed to start for the Blue Jays against left-hander Matthew Boyd (11-5, 2.45).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.