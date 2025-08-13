Menu

Economy

Alberta government says canola tariffs are a “devastating blow” to farmers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2025 11:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta producers call new Chinese tariff on canola seed “devastating”'
Alberta producers call new Chinese tariff on canola seed “devastating”
WATCH: Thousands of Alberta canola producers are bracing for a major impact to their bottom line, just as harvest gets underway. China has introduced a 75.8 per cent tariff on canola seed starting August 14th. As Quinn Ohler reports experts say it could effectively close out Chinese imports of the grain.
Alberta’s agriculture minister is calling on the federal government to engage in constructive dialogue with China following its decision to slap tariffs on Canadian canola seed.

In a statement emailed to media on Tuesday afternoon, R-J Sigurdson says the planned 75.8 per cent tariff is “another devastating blow” to the province’s agriculture industry, coming on top of existing 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian canola meal and oil.

The minister says nearly 70 per cent of Alberta’s canola seed exports are destined for China.

“China is Alberta’s second-largest agricultural export market, worth $2.4 billion in 2024, with canola, peas and pork making up $1.7 billion of that trade,” Sigurdson said in the statement.

Beijing says the measure will start Thursday, nearly a year after it launched an anti-dumping probe into Canadian canola in response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

