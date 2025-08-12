Expo Line disrupted as smoke pours from SkyTrain, fills platform

The evening commute for some Expo Line passengers was disrupted Tuesday, after an incident that saw smoke fill a SkyTrain platform.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., TransLink said Expo Line service was suspended between Edmonds and Columbia stations due to a stalled train.
Video posted to social media showed heavy smoke pouring either from train cars or the guideway below at 22nd Street Station.
TransLink said no one was hurt, and that the train would be towed back to its yard for assessment.
The cause of the incident remains unclear.
The transit agency said trans were turning back at Edmonds and Columbia stations, and that it was setting up a bus bridge to accommodate stations that were being missed.
The Canada Line and the Millennium Line were unaffected.
