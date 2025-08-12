Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Expo Line disrupted as smoke pours from SkyTrain, fills platform

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 9:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Heavy smoke causes delays on SkyTrain Expo Line'
Heavy smoke causes delays on SkyTrain Expo Line
TransLink is investigating after smoke was seen pouring from a SkyTrain at the 22nd Street Station late-afternoon on Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The evening commute for some Expo Line passengers was disrupted Tuesday, after an incident that saw smoke fill a SkyTrain platform.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., TransLink said Expo Line service was suspended between Edmonds and Columbia stations due to a stalled train.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Video posted to social media showed heavy smoke pouring either from train cars or the guideway below at 22nd Street Station.

TransLink said no one was hurt, and that the train would be towed back to its yard for assessment.

Trending Now

The cause of the incident remains unclear.

The transit agency said trans were turning back at Edmonds and Columbia stations, and that it was setting up a bus bridge to accommodate stations that were being missed.

The Canada Line and the Millennium Line were unaffected.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices