Health

Saskatchewan Health Authority faces criticism for Indigenous hair-cutting policy

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 6:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SHA facing criticism for Indigenous hair cutting policy'
SHA facing criticism for Indigenous hair cutting policy
WATCH: As Global's Nicole Healey explains in the video above, the family and community say it's time for true consultation and respect of Indigenous culture.
The First Nations Health Ombudsperson Office is calling for accountability from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) following an Indigenous woman’s hair being cut without her consent.

This comes as SHA implements its Indigenous Hair Cutting Policy this month.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, the family and community say it’s time for true consultation and respect of Indigenous culture.

