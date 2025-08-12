Saskatchewan Health Authority faces criticism for Indigenous hair-cutting policy

See more sharing options

The First Nations Health Ombudsperson Office is calling for accountability from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) following an Indigenous woman’s hair being cut without her consent.

This comes as SHA implements its Indigenous Hair Cutting Policy this month.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, the family and community say it’s time for true consultation and respect of Indigenous culture.