Blue Jays reinstate Gimenez from injured list

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated second baseman Andres Gimenez from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment.
Gimenez, a three-time Gold Glove award winner, missed five weeks with a left ankle sprain.
The moves were announced shortly before the Blue Jays opened a three-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs.
Entering play Tuesday night, Gimenez had five homers, 23 RBIs and a .218 average.
Kennedy had one hit in two games for the Blue Jays. He also played four games for the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.
