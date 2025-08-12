Montreal police arrest a suspect after alleged attack on father in a park

See more sharing options

Montreal police say they have arrested a 24-year-old suspect in connection with an alleged assault on a Jewish father in a park on Friday.

They say the suspect was arrested Monday and was being met by investigators.

Police say the alleged assault happened Friday afternoon when the 32-year-old father was with his young children at a splash pad in a park in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

The suspect allegedly sprayed the man with the contents of his water bottle before pushing him to the ground and punching and kneeing him.

The alleged incident, which was partly captured on video, was widely condemned by members of the political class including Prime Minister Mark Carney and Quebec Premier François Legault.

Police say they will submit their investigation report to the Crown prosecutor’s office, which is responsible for laying charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.