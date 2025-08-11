Menu

Weather

Heat warning issued for parts of southern B.C. and Interior

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 1:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Environment Canada maintains heat, humidity warnings nationwide'
Environment Canada maintains heat, humidity warnings nationwide
More heat and humidity is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and the four Atlantic provinces Monday with Environment Canada heat warnings still in effect. The prolonged extreme heat comes as crews battle several wildfires in communities across Canada.
A heat warning is in effect for parts of southern B.C. and the Interior.

Environment Canada says temperatures are very high and will remain high Monday and Tuesday.

Due to strong northwesterly winds over the Strait of Georgia, areas near the water will likely get a reprieve from the heat, but away from the water, daytime temperatures will reach the low 30s C in Metro Vancouver, Environment Canada said.

They will drop to about 17 C overnight.

The heat warning is in effect for:

  • East Vancouver Island
  • Inland Vancouver Island
  • Fraser Canyon
  • Fraser Valley
  • Howe Sound
  • Metro Vancouver
  • North Thompson
  • South Thompson
  • South Okanagan
  • Sunshine Coast
  • Whistler

Environment Canada says people should check on family, friends and neighbours, especially older people and people who live alone, as heat affects everyone.

Story continues below advertisement

Early signs of heat illness include feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, a headache and unusually dark urine.

WorkSafeBC is also reminding employers to keep workers safe in the heat, as heat stress can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Between 2020 and 2024, WorkSafeBC accepted 315 heat-related injury claims, with the highest numbers in transportation, public works, construction, food services, and film and television production, the organization said in a release.

“During the hot summer months, the risk of heat stress increases in indoor workplaces without air conditioning and at most outdoor worksites,” Todd McDonald, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC, said in a statement.

“Heat stress can lead to serious health problems, but it’s a preventable injury.”

