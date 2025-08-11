Heat warning issued for parts of southern B.C. and Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning is in effect for parts of southern B.C. and the Interior.

Environment Canada says temperatures are very high and will remain high Monday and Tuesday.

Due to strong northwesterly winds over the Strait of Georgia, areas near the water will likely get a reprieve from the heat, but away from the water, daytime temperatures will reach the low 30s C in Metro Vancouver, Environment Canada said.

They will drop to about 17 C overnight.

The heat warning is in effect for:

East Vancouver Island

Inland Vancouver Island

Fraser Canyon

Fraser Valley

Howe Sound

Metro Vancouver

North Thompson

South Thompson

South Okanagan

Sunshine Coast

Whistler

Environment Canada says people should check on family, friends and neighbours, especially older people and people who live alone, as heat affects everyone.

Early signs of heat illness include feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, a headache and unusually dark urine.

WorkSafeBC is also reminding employers to keep workers safe in the heat, as heat stress can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Between 2020 and 2024, WorkSafeBC accepted 315 heat-related injury claims, with the highest numbers in transportation, public works, construction, food services, and film and television production, the organization said in a release.

“During the hot summer months, the risk of heat stress increases in indoor workplaces without air conditioning and at most outdoor worksites,” Todd McDonald, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC, said in a statement.

“Heat stress can lead to serious health problems, but it’s a preventable injury.”