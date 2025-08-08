Rain forces Game 3 postponement between Saskatoon Berries, Moose Jaw Miller Express

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the Saskatoon Berries and the Moose Jaw Miller Express will have to wait at least one more day to find out who will be advancing to the Western Canadian Baseball League’s East Division final series.

Due to rainfall throughout Friday morning and into the afternoon, the Berries have announced Friday’s Game 3 of WCBL East Division semi-finals has been postponed to Saturday to allow time for the field to dry out.

The Berries are coming off a dominant 15-6 victory in Game 2 of the series on Thursday night at Ross Wells Park in Moose Jaw, after the Miller Express took the opening game of the best-of-three series 6-4 on Wednesday.

According to the Berries, all tickets purchased for Friday night’s series-deciding game will be honoured for the rescheduled contest.

First pitch for Game 3 is now planned for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Cairns Field between the Berries and Miller Express with the winner advancing to face the Regina Red Sox in the second round of playoffs.