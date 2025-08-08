Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Rain forces Game 3 postponement between Saskatoon Berries, Moose Jaw Miller Express

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted August 8, 2025 5:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WCBL East Semi-Finals – Game 2: Saskatoon (15) vs Moose Jaw (6)'
WCBL East Semi-Finals – Game 2: Saskatoon (15) vs Moose Jaw (6)
WATCH: The Saskatoon Berries kept their WCBL season alive with a 15-6 victory over the Moose Jaw Miller Express, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 to decide their first round playoff series.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fans of the Saskatoon Berries and the Moose Jaw Miller Express will have to wait at least one more day to find out who will be advancing to the Western Canadian Baseball League’s East Division final series.

Due to rainfall throughout Friday morning and into the afternoon, the Berries have announced Friday’s Game 3 of WCBL East Division semi-finals has been postponed to Saturday to allow time for the field to dry out.

The Berries are coming off a dominant 15-6 victory in Game 2 of the series on Thursday night at Ross Wells Park in Moose Jaw, after the Miller Express took the opening game of the best-of-three series 6-4 on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Moose Jaw Miller Express put Saskatoon Berries on the ropes after Game 1'
Moose Jaw Miller Express put Saskatoon Berries on the ropes after Game 1
Trending Now

According to the Berries, all tickets purchased for Friday night’s series-deciding game will be honoured for the rescheduled contest.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch for Game 3 is now planned for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Cairns Field between the Berries and Miller Express with the winner advancing to face the Regina Red Sox in the second round of playoffs.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices