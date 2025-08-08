Restrictions placed on forestry operations in N.B. as Miramichi wildfire grows

Send this page to someone via email

In response to the increased wildfire risk, some forestry operations in New Brunswick will be restricted over the next couple of days.

A release from the province’s Department of Natural Resources says the move is to protect both the forests and people living in the province.

On Friday, the natural resources minister said in the release the restrictions will be on both Crown and private lands.

“These measures will help protect our forests, animals, natural habitats and our communities, as well as our wildland fire crews. I encourage everyone to take extreme precautions over the coming days and stay out of the forests if at all possible,” John Herron said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As of midnight Friday, harvesting, forwarding, skidding, scarification, chipping and all pre-commercial thinning and cleaning are restricted until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

However, trucking, road construction and maintenance, vegetation management and tree planting are still getting the green light.

These restrictions apply to all forested lands in the province, both private and Crown.

The department said the conditions and fire risk will continue to be monitored, and restrictions may need to be extended or additional restrictions put in place in some areas of the province.

The current burn ban remains in place for the entire province, including all provincial parks.

This comes as crews continue to fight awildfire burning in the Miramichi area.

As of Thursday it was 22.5 hectares in size, and on Friday, the blaze had grown to 47.5 hectares and remained out of control.

The department is encouraging New Brunswickers to continue limiting their activities in the woods to support these efforts to protect the province’s forests and communities.