Politics

Poilievre says of B.C. Premier Eby that ‘one man can’t block’ pipeline proposal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2025 3:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre unveils plans to table ‘Canadian Sovereignty Act’'
Poilievre unveils plans to table ‘Canadian Sovereignty Act’
WATCH: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre unveiled plans to table the ‘Canadian Sovereignty Act’ in the fall session of Parliament. He said the act would repeal C-69 to make it easier to build pipelines and other major projects, repeal bill C-48, do away with the industrial carbon tax and EV sales mandate and eliminate capital gains tax on reinvestments in Canada, among other measures.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Canadians, including British Columbians, want a new oil pipeline and Premier David Eby can’t be allowed as one man to block the project.

Poilievre says the country can’t wait for complete agreement on the idea, calling it a “basic fact” that a new pipeline is needed.

Eby has repeatedly said there’s no point discussing or supporting a pipeline that is being pushed by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and others, until there is a proponent for such a project.

Poilievre, speaking in Calgary, says that’s a “chicken and egg problem,” because the reason there’s no proponent is there has been inadequate government support.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Premier David Eby says oil pipeline from Alberta still not a priority'
B.C. Premier David Eby says oil pipeline from Alberta still not a priority

Eby could not immediately be reached for comment on Poilievre’s remarks.

Poilievre said he had nothing against Eby but “one man can’t block a project.”

“British Columbians want a pipeline, Albertans want a pipeline, Canadians want a pipeline. We can’t wait till everybody’s onside,” he said.

“There are some people out there who don’t think Elvis is dead. We can’t get everybody to agree on any basic fact, even the basic fact that we need a pipeline. So, you’re going to need national leadership,” he said.

Poilievre was speaking at a news conference to announce that the Opposition Conservatives will introduce a bill in Parliament called the Canadian Sovereignty Act, which would repeal “Liberal growth-blocking laws.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan joins Alberta and Ontario in pushing for more pipelines and rail capacity'
Saskatchewan joins Alberta and Ontario in pushing for more pipelines and rail capacity
© 2025 The Canadian Press

