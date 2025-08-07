Poilievre says of B.C. Premier Eby that ‘one man can’t block’ pipeline proposal

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Canadians, including British Columbians, want a new oil pipeline and Premier David Eby can’t be allowed as one man to block the project.

Poilievre says the country can’t wait for complete agreement on the idea, calling it a “basic fact” that a new pipeline is needed.

Eby has repeatedly said there’s no point discussing or supporting a pipeline that is being pushed by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and others, until there is a proponent for such a project.

Poilievre, speaking in Calgary, says that’s a “chicken and egg problem,” because the reason there’s no proponent is there has been inadequate government support.

Eby could not immediately be reached for comment on Poilievre’s remarks.

Poilievre said he had nothing against Eby but “one man can’t block a project.”

“British Columbians want a pipeline, Albertans want a pipeline, Canadians want a pipeline. We can’t wait till everybody’s onside,” he said.

“There are some people out there who don’t think Elvis is dead. We can’t get everybody to agree on any basic fact, even the basic fact that we need a pipeline. So, you’re going to need national leadership,” he said.

Poilievre was speaking at a news conference to announce that the Opposition Conservatives will introduce a bill in Parliament called the Canadian Sovereignty Act, which would repeal “Liberal growth-blocking laws.”