2 dead after helicopter crashes into barge on Mississippi River in Illinois

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people died when a helicopter crashed into a barge in the Mississippi River near East Alton, Ill., on Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that the two inside the aircraft were killed and that there were no other reported injuries. The state patrol said no one was on the barge when the crash happened.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The river has been closed to commercial navigation.

The helicopter ran into a powerline and crashed around 11 a.m. Thursday on the Mississippi River about a half-mile downriver from the Alton Dam, said Rivers Pointe Fire District Chief Rick Pender.

Fire, emergency medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the crash. Federal agencies are on the way, Pender said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Video provided to KMOV-TV by a witness shows a black plume of smoke rising up from the barge.

East Alton is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of St. Louis.