B.C. sharing audited financial statements after deficit rose to $9.1B

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The B.C. government is expected to share more information on Thursday about the state of its finances.

The province will reveal its audited financial statements for the fiscal year, beginning April 2024 and ending March 2025.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

B.C.’s latest budget put the deficit for that period at $9.1 billion; however, that number could change following Thursday’s announcement.

In the fiscal year before, the province posted a $5 billion deficit.

For the current fiscal year, the B.C. government’s budget projects a nearly $11 billion deficit.

This story will be updated after the press conference at 11 a.m.