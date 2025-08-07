Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. sharing audited financial statements after deficit rose to $9.1B

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 1:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: B.C. officials will provide an update at 11 a.m. PT on the state of its finances.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government is expected to share more information on Thursday about the state of its finances.

The province will reveal its audited financial statements for the fiscal year, beginning April 2024 and ending March 2025.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

B.C.’s latest budget put the deficit for that period at $9.1 billion; however, that number could change following Thursday’s announcement.

In the fiscal year before, the province posted a $5 billion deficit.

Trending Now

For the current fiscal year, the B.C. government’s budget projects a nearly $11 billion deficit.

This story will be updated after the press conference at 11 a.m.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices