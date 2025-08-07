Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Hail, rain, tornado watch: Southern Manitoba hammered with severe weather

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 10:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Possible tornado hits Manitoba'
Possible tornado hits Manitoba
RELATED: A possible tornado hit Manitoba Tuesday night near Lauder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

If you’re in southern Manitoba, you may have noticed a lot of talk about the potential extreme weather Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Several tornado warnings were issued, and although none touched down, Environment and Climate Change Canada says there were reports of funnel clouds near Dugald and Oakbank, as well as some on the north side of Winnipeg.

Meteorologist Robyn Dyck of Environment and Climate Change Canada told 680 CJOB’s The Start that officials will be looking into tornado reports throughout the day Thursday.

And while the tornado threat didn’t materialize, parts of the region did get hammered with hail.

“We did get some pretty large hail reports — up to golf ball (size) in St. Andrew’s, quarters to loonies in Steinbach, golf balls as well in Gunton, Stonewall got some quarters,” Dyck said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Rainfall-wise, it wasn’t a ton — 30 millimetres in Stonewall, 27-ish in Selkirk.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The wildfire-plagued northern part of the province also received rain, Dyck said, but the storms were spotty enough that the impact on firefighting efforts could be negligible at best.

“Flin Flon, looks like they got about 12 (millimetres) … it’s pretty spotty, that’s the thing with thunderstorms. It’s not a large area of a lot of rain. It may not have even hit the actual fires, so unfortunately this may not have even been enough rain to have a positive impact.”

Trending Now

Dyck said the rain is likely to continue into Thursday, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast for Winnipeg, specifically — likely to occur in the evening — while the Westman region could expect rain earlier in the afternoon, with the potential to continue overnight.

Click to play video: 'Tornado alert pings Winnipeg phones, despite no warning for the area'
Tornado alert pings Winnipeg phones, despite no warning for the area
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices