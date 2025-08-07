Menu

Canada

Carney, Métis groups to meet on major projects bill

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2025 7:23 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet Thursday with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government’s major projects legislation.

The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects that are deemed to be in the national interest by sidestepping environmental protections and other legislation.

Carney is expected to be joined by the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and the Métis Nation of Ontario.

The Manitoba Métis Federation, which represents Red River Métis, declined an invitation to take part in the meeting Wednesday, saying that inviting the Métis Nation of Ontario undermines the integrity of the gathering and puts the government’s plans for major projects at risk.

The Manitoba Métis Federation says the Métis Nation of Ontario has no basis for existing and does not represent Métis.

Carney will meet with Métis leaders alongside a handful of his ministers, including Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty and Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Métis Nation British Columbia said it wouldn’t be attending the meeting because it wanted full participation but was only invited as an online observer.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

