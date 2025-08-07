Community identifies 23-year-old as man shot dead by police in Ontario court

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation community in northwestern Ontario has identified the man who was shot dead by provincial police in a courtroom last week.

Wapekeka First Nation says the community is mourning the death of 23-year-old Tyresse Kenny Padro Cree Roundsky, who died on July 31.

Shibogama First Nations Council, which counts the First Nation as a member, confirmed that he was shot in a temporary courtroom housed at a youth centre.

Wapekeka First Nation says he will be missed by his family, friends and primary caregiver.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting, which they say happened after a police officer was approached by a man with a knife at the fly-in courtroom in the middle of the day.

Investigators say the man and the officer had an interaction before the officer shot his gun at the man who was pronounced dead on scene.

The SIU says a post-mortem exam was scheduled for Sunday, though the investigation is ongoing and further information has yet to be released.

Wapekeka First Nation said in a statement that funeral arrangements are being made for Roundsky and that a crisis worker is available for people who need support.

“His memories are alive in all of us,” the statement said.