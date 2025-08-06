Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Concerns raised over Canada’s aging aquatic facilities

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 8:16 pm
1 min read
Canada's Summer McIntosh, of Toronto, celebrates with her gold medal won in the 200m women's individual medley final during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Canada's Summer McIntosh, of Toronto, celebrates with her gold medal won in the 200m women's individual medley final during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, in Nanterre, France, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Competitive swimming clubs are raising the alarm that communities across Canada are dealing with aging aquatic facilities and as a result, the chance for Canadians to reach elite swimming levels is diminishing.

“What happens after every Olympic and Paralympic Games is we have so many boys and girls who want to be the next Summer McIntosh or the next Josh Liendo,” Jocelyn Jay with Swimming Canada told Global News.

According to the organization that governs competitive swimming in Canada, there are 5,060 publicly-owned pools as of 2020.

More than half are near the end of their life.

“I think what’s scary is down the road, based on the influx of interest, based on the success of our high-performance programs, we’re not going to have the pools and the lane space to be able to manage the numbers that are interested,” Jay added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Olympic-length pool not feasible for a new Vancouver Aquatic Centre staff say'
Olympic-length pool not feasible for a new Vancouver Aquatic Centre staff say
Trending Now

The Vancouver Aquatic Centre’s Olympic-length pool will be replaced with a 25-metre pool despite opposition from the swimming community.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I think swimming in general will decline,” Kelly Taitinger with Dolphins Swim Club said.

“If you take a 50-metre pool and you shut it down for three years and you’ve got Hillcrest, which is the only other 50-metre pool that the city runs, I think the lessons — they say they have 8,000 on the wait list now — it’s going to probably double.

“If that’s the case in three years you are going to see a decline in people who even learn how to swim.”

Swimming Canada said it would like to see a national strategy that would make funding available to municipalities for pools and recreation centres, saying swimming is an important life skill.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices