Rain in Manitoba’s forecast could improve the province’s fire situation

It’s could be a level of relief from the wildfires that many Manitoba communities have hoped for all summer.
Some areas across the province are expecting anywhere between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall through the weekend. This comes after a historically dry July.
Get daily National news
“We’ve really missed out on a lot of that precipitation,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada scientist Christy Climenhaga.
“In terms of what the magic bullet number is, it’s really hard to say. This does look like a good dose of rain so that’s good, but if we do get another stretch of hot dry weather, it’ll still be something to think about.”
Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on how the rain may impact the fire situation in the video above.
- New Brunswick wildfires: 2 areas burning ‘out of control,’ no rain in sight
- Air Canada flight attendants prepare for ‘day of action’ at major airports
- Indigenous groups question government funding for Métis Nation of Ontario
- Landlord says B.C. billionaire’s plan for Bay properties ‘defies commercial common sense’
Comments