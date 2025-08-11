Menu

Rain in Manitoba’s forecast could improve the province’s fire situation

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
A water bomber scoops up a load of water to drop on the Seven Mile Lake wildfire. View image in full screen
A water bomber scoops up a load of water to drop on the Seven Mile Lake wildfire. Government of Nova Scotia
It’s could be a level of relief from the wildfires that many Manitoba communities have hoped for all summer.

Some areas across the province are expecting anywhere between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall through the weekend. This comes after a historically dry July.

“We’ve really missed out on a lot of that precipitation,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada scientist Christy Climenhaga.

“In terms of what the magic bullet number is, it’s really hard to say. This does look like a good dose of rain so that’s good, but if we do get another stretch of hot dry weather, it’ll still be something to think about.”

Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on how the rain may impact the fire situation in the video above.

