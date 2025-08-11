Rain in Manitoba’s forecast could improve the province’s fire situation

Send this page to someone via email

It’s could be a level of relief from the wildfires that many Manitoba communities have hoped for all summer.

Some areas across the province are expecting anywhere between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall through the weekend. This comes after a historically dry July.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’ve really missed out on a lot of that precipitation,” said Environment and Climate Change Canada scientist Christy Climenhaga.

“In terms of what the magic bullet number is, it’s really hard to say. This does look like a good dose of rain so that’s good, but if we do get another stretch of hot dry weather, it’ll still be something to think about.”

Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on how the rain may impact the fire situation in the video above.