Canada

Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers to talk Trump tariffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2025 10:52 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney will with his cabinet and Canada’s premiers on Wednesday, less than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump hit Canada with a baseline 35 per cent tariff.

This latest trade war escalation applies only to goods not covered by the Canada-United States-Mexico agreement on free trade, better known as CUSMA.

The latest levy took effect on Friday after the two countries failed to hit an Aug. 1 deadline to secure a new trade agreement.

Carney said yesterday at a press conference in B.C. that he has not talked to Trump in recent days but will speak with him “when it makes sense.”

The prime minister added that about 85 per cent of trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free because of CUSMA.

Sectoral tariffs, like the 50 per cent duty on steel, aluminum and copper, remain in place.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

