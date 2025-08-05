McGill faculty groups file constitutional challenge of Quebec labour bill

Send this page to someone via email

Four faculty groups at McGill University have launched a constitutional challenge of a Quebec bill that allows the provincial labour minister to terminate strikes.

The associations, which represent 500 academics, say the bill restricts the constitutional right to strike.

They are asking Quebec Superior Court to declare the bill unconstitutional and invalid, calling it a “frontal attack” on workers’ rights.

The legislation was adopted in May and will come into force in November.

It expands the types of services that must be maintained in the event of a strike or lockout.

It also gives the labour minister discretion to end a work stoppage if it is deemed to be causing serious or irreparable harm.

The faculty groups say the bill gives employers an incentive to delay negotiations in the hope the government will intervene.

The office of Labour Minister Jean Boulet declined to comment on the matter in light of the legal proceedings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.